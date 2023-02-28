We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. Those who made a list of 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.

When I first moved to the Berkshires, I remember talking on the phone with my brother, who lives in the Midwest. I told him, "I've never seen any place like this." Apparently, another publication agrees. The publication, 'Architectural Digest' listed the "55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America", and as mentioned, the one town from the Bay State that made the list is in the Berkshires? So where is it?

If you've already figured it out from the pictures, then you know that we're talking about Stockbridge, MA. Here's what 'Architectural Digest' had to say about listing it as one of 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns':

If this Berkshires town looks familiar, then you’ve probably seen it depicted in Norman Rockwell paintings. A canal (the Housatonic River) runs through downtown, where shops and galleries along Main Street (the subject of Rockwell’s 1967 painting Main Street, Stockbridge at Christmas) feature everything from Victorian-era antique jewelry to contemporary glass. This town hits all three indicators of beauty: architecture, nature, and culture, including the Norman Rockwell Museum. And, most importantly, for a small town (the population is just under 2,000), there are cultural events year-round ranging from America's longest-running international dance festival (Jacob's Pillow, from mid June to late August) and Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (a full weekend in early December that includes vintage cars and house tours). It's quintessential small-town America at its peak.

What's not to love about any of that?

As you can see, and maybe you've already experienced, the small town feel is definitely all over the town of Stockbridge. And once Spring finally gets here, that seems like a prime time to take a weekend trip there. After all, it is one of the most beautiful small towns in America, and it's here in the Berkshires!

