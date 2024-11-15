MA TV Viewers Are Revisiting A Beloved Classic TV Series

These days, TV shows aren't like the way I remember them during my youth. There is one series that is once again seeing a re-birth of fans past and present and the loyalty is everlasting as I am in two groups on Facebook that comments about the highlights and best moments of the small screen's FIRST courtroom based drama that first aired on CBS and is just as popular in reruns.

attachment-Perry-Mason-Look-1961 loading...

(Photo image of Perry Mason cast courtesy of LOOK magazine)

The show we are referring to is none other than "Perry Mason" featuring Raymond Burr in the title role as the beloved lawyer who always prevails in a court of law. His nemesis, prosecutor Hamilton Burger always scared me in my younger days, but these days I find their feuding entertaining and compelling:

(Video clip courtesy of Pal Rdl and www.youtube.com)

Perry's favorite "sparring partner" was none other than Lieutenant Arthur Tragg. Veteran actor Ray Collins was the perfect actor cast in this role as he prematurely bowed out of the show in 1964 due to health reasons. Here is a golden moment between Mason and Tragg with a bit of humor included in "The Case Of The Jaded Joker":

(Video clip of "Beatnik Tragg" courtesy of Legalize Adulthood and www.youtube.com)

Let's not forget the gumshoe they call Paul Drake, a private detective who is by Perry's side at all costs whenever necessary. Here is a montage remembering the talented William Hopper:

(Video clip of William Hopper montage courtesy of FeTV and www.youtube.com)

And we save the best for last: Perry's personal secretary, Della Street wonderfully portrayed by Barbara Hale as viewers know their association was more than just business. Very obvious if you ask me! This end clip of "The Case Of The Careless Kidnapper" says it all:

(Epilogue clip of episode 208 epilogue courtesy of rudolfo81 and www.youtube.com)

As I said, it's NOT strictly business as you'll see at the tail end of this clip from episode 107, "The Case Of The Larcenous Lady":

(Video clip of episode 107 epilogue courtesy of rudolfo81 and www.youtube.com)

That dinner and dessert receive my thumbs up of approval for sure! Here is another unforgettable moment captured by a painting of our star attorney in "The Case Of The Lover's Gamble"

(Video clip courtesy of Jim Davidson and www.youtube.com. Artwork was created by Barbara Hale who was an accomplished artist before entering the realm of show business)

There was ONE episode in color "The Case Of The Twice Told Twist" and this episode featured Victor Buono (King Tut from "Batman") as the villain:

(Video of color clip from 1966, courtesy of azz710 and www.youtube.com)

And who would have thought that "America's Teenager" Dick Clark was the "bad guy" in "The Case Of The Final Fade-Out":

(Montage clip of FINAL Perry Mason episode courtesy of FeTV and www.youtube.com)

BOTTOM LINE: Here is YOUR chance to revisit this CLASSIC show on a daily basis. As for yours truly, I have the entire series on DVD (271 episodes to be exact) as the courtroom "binge" awaits those who want a good dose of effective drama and some comical moments to boot!