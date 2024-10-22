MA Voters Are NOT Pleased With This New Way Of Voting

Election Day is two weeks away and after all these years I continue to exercise my civic duty, but my yearning to go back the traditional way stays within the back of my mind.

I remember going into a voting booth, pulling the curtain for added privacy and casting my ballot by flicking the button designating the candidate of my choice. But sadly, this is NOT the case these days.

Our current way of voting is irking Bay State residents (present company included) as you are sitting down on a desk and the ballot reminds me of taking those dreaded "achievement tests" while attending school. You have to fill out an oval for the candidate of your choice and to add insult to injury, there is a lack of privacy as anybody can look over your shoulder to see who you are voting for.

I have yet to see if this modern way of casting your ballot is an asset as change does NOT seem to sit very well with me on this one. Every citizen who votes needs to realize there are some discrepancies regarding how the process is an inconvenience instead of being accommodating to those who are used to a different approach in letting their voice be heard.

This is an election that is of great importance in this country as the battle for commander-in-chief will constitute as a nail-biter until the very end. Despite the circumstances, get out and vote because if you don't, it is useless to file any complaints. You need to be part of the process, so make it a point in heading to the polls.

BOTTOM LINE: Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5th

