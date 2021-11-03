Macksey Wins In North Adams To Become City’s First Ever Woman Mayor

The City of North Adams has its first-ever woman mayor. Jennifer Macksey defeated Lynette Bond by nearly 200 votes as the city held its municipal election Tuesday. The final vote tally was Macksey 1,673, and Bond 1,478. Macksey will become the 33rd chief executive in the city’s 126-year history. She addressed a very enthusiastic crowd of supporters at Mingo's Sports Bar & Grill in North Adams last night. Roughly 34 percent of eligible voters in the city turned out to vote yesterday.

Five incumbent councilors win re-election...

The five incumbents that were running for re-election on the North Adams City Council were able to retain their seats yesterday. Sitting Council President Lisa Blackmer won re-election as did councilors Peter Oleskiewicz, Keith Bona, Bryan Sapienza, and Wayne Wilkinson. All five will get new two-year terms. Also winning seats on the council were former Councilor Marie Harpin, Michael Obasohan, Jennifer Barbeau, and Ashley Shade.

By the numbers...

Here are the final unofficial vote totals. These numbers are not ward-specific.

MAYOR:

Jennifer Macksey 1,681

Lynette Bond 1,484

CITY COUNCIL (*signifies incumbent)

*Peter Oleskiewics 1,744

*Keith Bona 1,739

*Lisa Blackmer 1,705

*Bryan Sapienza 1,623

Marie Harpin 1,610

Michael Obasohan 1,508

*Wayne Wilkinson 1,403

Jennifer Barbeau 1,285

Ashley Shade 1,245

--------------------------------------

Barbara Ellen Murray 1,139

Heidi Shartrand-Newell 1,124

Jesse Lee Egan Poirier 1,016

Joseph Smith 884

Ronald Sheldon 537

Get our free mobile app

No contested races for school committee...

North Adams voters also elected four members of the School Committee and two representatives to the Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational School Committee. Incumbent Emily Daunis, former mayor Richard Alcombright, and David Sookey were all officially voted in for the three four-year terms. Joshua Vallieres was elected to complete the final two years of a two-year vacated term. Incumbent Gary Rivers and Diane Gallese Parsons were voted into the two spots on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District School Committee.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.