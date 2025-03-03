Macy’s is Closing 9 Stores in New York
New York is no stranger to retail closures. It seems like every day we hear about another business shutting down underperforming locations.
Why All the Closures?
The climate of shopping in brick-and-mortar stores has changed in recent years. More people are shopping online while looking for the best deals possible. Other reasons include people not having the disposable income they once did. Trying to survive and taking care of essential items like food, heat, housing/rent, diapers etc. are the primary concerns many people are focused on. It doesn't help that inflation on many items continues to march on. In some cases, people have to choose between essentials, which adds more stress due to their financial situation.
Macy's to Close 9 New York Stores
One retailer that is cutting the fat this year is Macy's. The retailer plans to close 66 underperforming stores in 2025 with more to come in subsequent years. One state that will undergo a bunch of store closures is New York. According to the company's closure list, the following Macy's stores will be closing in New York.
Lake Success Shopping Center
1550 Union Turnpike
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Melville Mall
834 Walt Whitman Road
Huntington Station, NY 11747
Queens Center
9001 Queens Blvd
Elmhurst, NY 11373
Sheepshead Bay
2027 Emmons Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Mall at Greece Ridge
397 Greece Ridge Center Drive
Rochester, NY 14626
Sunrise Mall
400 Sunrise Mall
Massapequa, NY 11758
422 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Staten Island Furniture
97 Richmond Hill Road
Staten Island, NY 10314
Fordham Place
404 East Fordham Road
Bronx, NY 10458
Again, these are just the stores that will be closing this year. The plan is for Macy's to close 150 stores in the next three years. Keep your eyes and ears open because more New York stores could be closing in the future.
