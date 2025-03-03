Macy’s is Closing 9 Stores in New York

New York is no stranger to retail closures. It seems like every day we hear about another business shutting down underperforming locations.

Get our free mobile app

Why All the Closures?

The climate of shopping in brick-and-mortar stores has changed in recent years. More people are shopping online while looking for the best deals possible. Other reasons include people not having the disposable income they once did. Trying to survive and taking care of essential items like food, heat, housing/rent, diapers etc. are the primary concerns many people are focused on. It doesn't help that inflation on many items continues to march on. In some cases, people have to choose between essentials, which adds more stress due to their financial situation.

Macy's to Close 9 New York Stores

One retailer that is cutting the fat this year is Macy's. The retailer plans to close 66 underperforming stores in 2025 with more to come in subsequent years. One state that will undergo a bunch of store closures is New York. According to the company's closure list, the following Macy's stores will be closing in New York.

Lake Success Shopping Center

1550 Union Turnpike

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Melville Mall

834 Walt Whitman Road

Huntington Station, NY 11747

Queens Center

9001 Queens Blvd

Elmhurst, NY 11373

Sheepshead Bay

2027 Emmons Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11235

The Mall at Greece Ridge

397 Greece Ridge Center Drive

Rochester, NY 14626

Sunrise Mall

400 Sunrise Mall

Massapequa, NY 11758

422 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Staten Island Furniture

97 Richmond Hill Road

Staten Island, NY 10314

Fordham Place

404 East Fordham Road

Bronx, NY 10458

Again, these are just the stores that will be closing this year. The plan is for Macy's to close 150 stores in the next three years. Keep your eyes and ears open because more New York stores could be closing in the future.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster