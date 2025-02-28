Macy’s is Closing Just One Store in Massachusetts for Now

Massachusetts folks know that retail can be a tough business, and with more people purchasing items online it's becoming difficult for brick-and-mortar stores to remain open.

Over the last few years, more stores have closed and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. One retailer that has gained a lot of media attention lately is Macy's. The retailer has been in existence since 1858 and plans on closing 66 stores this year.

According to a company press release, the closings are part of a plan to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth. While the company plans to close 66 stores this year, the master plan is to close approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026.

Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. was quoted as saying the following in the press release.

Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.

The good news for Massachusetts residents and shoppers is Macy's is only closing one Bay State store in 2025. That store is located in Independence Mall in Kingston (101 Kingston Collection Way STE 1)

The following is posted on Macy's website regarding the upcoming Kingston closure:

Macy's Kingston Collection is closing. You can visit us nearby at Macy's Hanover Mall or use our store locator to find other locations near Kingston. Click here to continue shopping a wide selection of products online. Thank you for being a valued Macy’s customer.

With the Kingston closure looming, there will still be over a dozen other Massachusetts Macy's locations that customers can shop in the following towns and cities.

Auburn

Boston

Braintree

Burlington

Dartmouth

Dorchester

Hanover

Holyoke

Hyannis

Marlborough

Natick

North Attleborough

Peabody

Saugus

