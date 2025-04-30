Massachusetts Residents Will See a Pause on Mail Delivery Soon

People throughout Massachusetts will be paying tribute on May 26. In case you haven't looked at your phone's calendar lately, May 26 is Memorial Day.

While Memorial Day is a holiday that many people have off from work and consider the unofficial start to summer, it's not just another day off. It's an opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. A few different ways you can do that include visiting a cemetery, attending a parade, listening to a speech, or taking a few moments of your own private time to thank those in battle who are no longer with us. If you know a veteran, make sure you thank them for their service, and if you can, spend some quality time with them outside of Memorial Day.

Massachusetts Residents Should Take Note Regarding Memorial Day Post Office Hours and Mail Delivery

If you have any business to take care of on Memorial Day, just remember that while most retail and restaurant chains will be open, many, if not all, public services will be closed. So don't plan on doing any business in your local post office on May 26. Likewise, no matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or everywhere in between, mail delivery will be paused for the holiday.

Some Other Public Services That Will Be Paused in Massachusetts on May 26

Some other public services that are typically closed on Memorial Day include banks, schools, libraries and federal offices. If you have business to conduct with any of these services and it has to be done by Memorial Day, make sure you do it ahead of time, because if you wait until May 26, you'll be out of luck.

