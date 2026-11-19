I've had my fair share of issues with mail delivery during the winter over the years. When working in Great Barrington, there were a couple of times the mail carrier skipped the radio station because we hadn't cleared enough snow in front of the mailbox. That meant I had to make a trip down to the post office to pick up the mail myself. After that happened a few times, we got the message loud and clear. The staff made sure to clear a whole lot of snow around the mailbox so there wouldn't be any more delivery problems. It may sound extreme, but it worked.

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I Ran Into a Similar Issue at My House, and Again, I Learned the Hard Way

It hasn't just happened to me at work, either. I've run into the same problem at my own house in Pittsfield. Like most people who have lived through their fair share of classic Berkshire snowstorms, I'd head outside after each storm with the snowblower and shovel. Back when I was a newer homeowner, I would shovel out in front of the mailbox, but apparently, I wasn't clearing enough snow to meet the post office's requirements. Wouldn't you know it, my mail didn't get delivered. Unfortunately, one of the things that got held up was a bill, which meant I missed the payment deadline. You can probably guess what happened next: I got hit with a late fee. Another lesson learned the hard way.

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What is the Correct Way Berkshire County Residents Should Clear Snow From a Mailbox?

As noted here, it is recommended that you clear snow from a 30-foot swath in front of the mailbox -- 15 feet before the mailbox and 15 feet after it.

See the Official Mailbox Snow Clearing Diagram from the U.S. Post Office

The United States Post Office also asks that the following three items be cleared of snow to prevent injuries to your letter carrier.

walkways

stairs

overhangs

Clearing snow correctly ahead of time will save you a headache in the long run.

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