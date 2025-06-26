Get Your Daily Pool Passes at This Retro Oceanfront New England Club

Yes, please, on those daily resort passes where you can sit poolside and enjoy the fun even if you're not an overnight guest.

The York Beach Surf Club in York, Maine, is all about celebrating surf culture in a cool, vintage vibe, while providing everything you want for a modern stay.

According to the York Beach Surf Club, the great food, resort, pool, and coastal experiences are all about celebrating the unique history of surfing in Maine.

Wait, surfing in Maine?

That's not something we usually think of when it comes to our New England coastline, which just adds to this out-of-the-ordinary experience. You can stay at the hotel for a super staycation, or get your own bungalow or lounge chair for the day. And to top things off, it's even pet-friendly.

The resort has only been open a year now, and even the pool has winter hours.

Oh, by the way, it's not just open in the summer. The saline pool is heated for fall and part of winter, closes in January for a couple of months, then reopens each May.

And of course, you can hit the restaurants and bars, enjoy movie nights and games, or take advantage of the flagship food truck, because coolness reigns.

Now let's get to those day passes, shall we? Because that's not something you hear about often. According to the York Beach Surf Club, you can enjoy a day at their vintage-style resort by yourself or with a bunch of friends.

Just make sure you make reservations for those passes, as the resort wants to cater to vacationing guests by limiting the daily passes.

