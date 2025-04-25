Major Airline Ends Popular Money-Saving Policy at New England Airports

At the end of May this year, 2025, get ready to pay more when you fly out of Boston, Portland, and New Hampshire.

If you're all about saving money when you plan those summer getaways, or any vacation for that matter, and who isn't for the most part, then Southwest Airlines has always been a popular choice.

Cheap tickets and free checked bags help those who wouldn't normally vacay take advantage of fun trips.

For so many, it's those two things that make the no-frills airline so popular, but sadly, that's all changing.

According to the Explore website, you no longer get to check two free bags. Even Hartford and Providence are on the list, as is any airport Southwest flies out of.

Checking two pieces of luggage, per person, for free has been a long-standing practice for half a century.

But wait, there's more.

The hits keep on coming with more changes that will severely affect the excitement of saving money and earning travel rewards on Southwest.

Southwest introduced changes to its rewards systems by reducing the value of loyalty points on the lowest fares and adding expiration dates to flight credits. The airline is also implementing its own version of a basic economy class, which may mean smaller seats, no free snacks, more restrictions, less overhead bin space, and no mileage credit.

According to USA Today, the open seating will end in 2026. For decades, customers have enjoyed these now rare perks, but Southwest is undergoing a three-year transformation plan called "Southwest. Even Better."

Is this the beginning of the end for the budget airline? I guess that just leaves Spirit Airlines, although it's been dealing with financial troubles.

At least starting next year, you don't have to get to Logan or Manchester-Boston super early to make sure you get the best seats.

