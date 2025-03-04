Major FDA Salad Recall Affects 3 States, Including Massachusetts

A word of caution: There are currently some packaged salads that are on recall due to allergen concerns. And several were sold at popular grocery stores here in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Little Leaf Farms has announced a voluntary recall of certain packaged salads due to possible health risks for people suffering from certain allergens.

According to the media alert on the FDA's website, Little Leaf Farms is recalling:

A specific lot code of its Southwest Salad Kits due to the potential presence of undeclared fish and wheat allergens.

That might not sound like a big deal to some of you, but it actually is. Folks who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to fish and/or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the affected products.

Get our free mobile app

Important to know: The recalled product was produced during a single run on February 19. Subsequently, Little Leaf Farms determined that fewer than 20 individual Southwest Salad Kits were incorrectly assembled.

The affected product was only distributed to three states, all in New England: Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The salad kits were distributed to select retailers between February 20, 2025, and February 22, 2025.

Consumers who may have purchased the potentially affected salad kits (identified with the Lot Number of 050011 as the first six digits), should immediately dispose of them or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Little Leaf Farms issued the voluntary recall to ensure the safety of its consumers. However, they believe the product is safe to eat and no injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

Visit the FDA's website here for the full alert including the specific retail stores the products were distributed to. Thanks for the update, guys!

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF