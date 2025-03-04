Major FDA Salad Recall Affects 3 States, Including Massachusetts
A word of caution: There are currently some packaged salads that are on recall due to allergen concerns. And several were sold at popular grocery stores here in Massachusetts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Little Leaf Farms has announced a voluntary recall of certain packaged salads due to possible health risks for people suffering from certain allergens.
According to the media alert on the FDA's website, Little Leaf Farms is recalling:
A specific lot code of its Southwest Salad Kits due to the potential presence of undeclared fish and wheat allergens.
That might not sound like a big deal to some of you, but it actually is. Folks who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to fish and/or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the affected products.
Important to know: The recalled product was produced during a single run on February 19. Subsequently, Little Leaf Farms determined that fewer than 20 individual Southwest Salad Kits were incorrectly assembled.
The affected product was only distributed to three states, all in New England: Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The salad kits were distributed to select retailers between February 20, 2025, and February 22, 2025.
Consumers who may have purchased the potentially affected salad kits (identified with the Lot Number of 050011 as the first six digits), should immediately dispose of them or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Little Leaf Farms issued the voluntary recall to ensure the safety of its consumers. However, they believe the product is safe to eat and no injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.
Visit the FDA's website here for the full alert including the specific retail stores the products were distributed to. Thanks for the update, guys!
