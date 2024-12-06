Major Fruit & Veggie Recall For Listeria In CT, NY, What About MA?

Listen up, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Right now there is a massive food recall underway that literally involves HUNDREDS of products. The recall is due to the possible presence of listeria.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the public safety watchdogs at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Gracie's Kitchens, Inc. of New Haven, Connecticut has issued a voluntary recall for all their ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products.

BTW, I wasn't exaggerating earlier when I mentioned this recall involves hundreds of products under three different brand names: Gracie's Kitchen, King Kullen, and Wild By Nature.

The fruits and vegetables affected include nearly 150 products such as pineapple and watermelon slices, cantaloupe and honeydew melon slices, veggie platters, peppers and onions, mixed fruit, mangos, Brussels sprouts, celery, and much more.

Somewhat good news for Massachusetts residents, though. The Commonwealth is NOT one of the states affected by the recall. However, for the many people who like to grocery shop in Connecticut and New York, I warn you to be extra vigilant.

According to the FDA, Gracie's Kitchens, Inc. distributed these recalled products to various grocery stores located in CT and NY with sell-by dates of November 9 to November 24.

Obviously, the FDA stresses that:

These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.

As of yet, no illnesses have been reported. For more on the story, including a full list of all the products included in the recall, visit the FDA's website here.

