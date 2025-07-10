Major Massachusetts Retailer Recalls Several Products Over Safety Concerns
Listen up because there's some BIG news here for my Massachusetts friends and neighbors. A major retail store chain (and when I say major, I mean GIANT!) with 7 locations in the Commonwealth has just announced a whole bunch of recalls.
And, sadly, that is not an exaggeration. Several products that range from food and kitchen appliances to tires and air conditioners all being recalled for a variety of reasons. BTW, the name of the retail chain is below:
That's right, folks! COSTCO WHOLESALE has announced a recall on nearly a dozen items over the past couple of months, and those items nearly cover every department in the store!
Seriously, the recalled items range from small items to big items, so you may want to grab a checklist and see if you've purchased any of these items recently. Let's do it. The list of items follows:
- Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257 (Costco Next) - According to the recall notice, there is a potential issue with some lithium-ion batteries in the device.
- Anker Powercore 10000 Power Bank Model A1263 (Costco Next) - The lithium-ion batteries in these units can overheat, posing a potential fire safety risk.
- BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells - With this item, the weight plates can dislodge from the handle, posing an impact hazard.
- Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires Size 235/40R19 - The recall states the tires are missing a Department of Transportation certification seal, and although the tires comply with performance requirements, DOT officials determined that tires without the seal may be used inappropriately, increasing the risk of a crash.
- Danby 8k U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner - The company is actually telling consumers to stop using this immediately. Some units fail to drain pooled water quickly enough, and that causes mold.
- Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler - This one is a little scary. The recall notice says that the tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, which could lead to fingertip amputation. OUCH.
- Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires Size 185/60R15C - Basically, these tires failed to meet federal safety standards
- Midea U-Shape Window AC's (Item #'s 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450, and 2677429) -The reason given for the recall is the same reason given for the Danby AC mentioned above.
- Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer - The recall states that consumers have reported that the pressure-cooker lids can be opened while the cooker is pressurized, resulting in potentially severe burns.
- Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter (Item #1567456) - With this product, there is a risk of failure of the folding mechanism. That can pose a falling hazard.
- Sublue Underwater Scooter (Item #1462419, 1296402, 1347599) - Sure, an underwater scooter sounds very cool, but this one is dangerous. The battery packs can overheat and ignite.
You should be all caught up and good to go, my friends. There are even more items on the recall list, but they affect other parts of the country, not Massachusetts. Still, you can check out all of the recalled items by visiting Costco's website here.
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker