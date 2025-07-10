Major Massachusetts Retailer Recalls Several Products Over Safety Concerns

Listen up because there's some BIG news here for my Massachusetts friends and neighbors. A major retail store chain (and when I say major, I mean GIANT!) with 7 locations in the Commonwealth has just announced a whole bunch of recalls.

And, sadly, that is not an exaggeration. Several products that range from food and kitchen appliances to tires and air conditioners all being recalled for a variety of reasons. BTW, the name of the retail chain is below:

Costco Getty Images loading...

That's right, folks! COSTCO WHOLESALE has announced a recall on nearly a dozen items over the past couple of months, and those items nearly cover every department in the store!

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, the recalled items range from small items to big items, so you may want to grab a checklist and see if you've purchased any of these items recently. Let's do it. The list of items follows:

You should be all caught up and good to go, my friends. There are even more items on the recall list, but they affect other parts of the country, not Massachusetts. Still, you can check out all of the recalled items by visiting Costco's website here.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker