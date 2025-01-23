Major Recall On Raisins Sold In NY & MA, Possibly Fatal

Listen up, Massachusetts and New York residents! If you recently purchased some golden raisins while grocery shopping, you should pay heed to the following alert from our friends at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, there is a recall going on right now that is only affecting two states, Massachusetts and New York. The recall concerns a brand of golden raisins distributed by a wholesaler in Hicksville, New York.

The FDA, via a media statement, reports Apna Wholesale Inc of Hicksville, NY, is recalling its 7oz and 14oz “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” because they contain undeclared Sulphur Dioxide.

Here's what you should know concerning sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Even more troubling, the FDA says, anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Anaphylactic shock, if not immediately treated, can be fatal.

Analysis of the “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” revealed they contained 56.8 milligrams per serving. The FDA had this to say in the press release:

The recalled “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” were distributed in New York and Massachusetts through Apna Bazar Farmers Market retail stores. The product comes in 7oz and 14oz, clear plastic packages with UPC codes 818051014811 and 818051014828.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported at this time. You should know the deal by now, people. If you have purchased this product, either discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Please visit the FDA's website here for more information concerning the raisin recall. Thanks for the heads up, FDA!

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America