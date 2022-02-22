Major Western Massachusetts Bust Finds Over $1.6M In Drugs

It was one of my favorite singer/guitarists, Eric Clapton, who wrote and performed, "Let it grow, let it grow..." The song has a very inspiring, uplifting message. However, if you "let it grow" to the tune of say, $1.6 million, you're liable to get in some serious trouble if you're found out.

Recently, last Thursday as a matter of fact, the Holyoke Police Department discovered a major marijuana grow operation and the contraband they turned up was worth that very same amount. $1.6 million? That's a very nice neighborhood.

According to Holyoke PD's Facebook page, the huge marijuana grow operation was discovered last Thursday late morning at a house on Cross Road. The Narcotic Investigation Bureau of the Holyoke Police Department was working in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence at 107 Cross Road after a thorough investigation and according to the Holyoke Police Department's message on Facebook:

800 lbs of marijuana were seized with an estimated street value of $1.6 million. No arrest have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has any information pertaining to this investigation, you are being asked to call the Holyoke PD's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

Anyone with any info may also use their anonymous Text A Tip message system. For more on the story or more info on how to use Text A Tip, please visit the Holyoke Police Department's Facebook page by clicking here.

