Make Plans to Attend This Weekend’s “Theatre Fest”

This past Tuesday on "Let's Talk", Jesse Stewart featured a quartet of local playwrights who will present their latest work during the 3 day "Theatre Fest" which runs from May 2nd to the 4th at St. James Place on Main St in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The festival features staged readings of original plays that have been premiered locally here in the Berkshires as this project is supported by the 2019 Mass Cultural Art Week. A total of 10 playwrights will present these works in progress and you will get a chance to exclusively preview the final product of each play within the 3 day period.

Here is a complete schedule of all 11 shows that will be taking center stage:

THURSDAY, MAY 2ND: GhostLit Repertory Theatre presents "Pterodactyls" by Nicki Silver, a comedy focusing on the demise of the Duncan family. Curtain time is at 7 pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 3RD: New Stage Performing Arts presents "Dial It Back" by Nicki Wilson, (pictured above) This show is a zany farce about a divorcing couple, an aspiring actor and an ex-stripper are vying for control of a filing theatre. Showtime is also at 7 pm.

SATURDAY, MAY 4TH: The following shows are being presented by Matinee Berkshire Voices. All performances begin at 2 pm.

"The Sisterhood" by Anne Undeland focuses on a middle-aged super hero.

"Our Lady Of Broad Street" by Jane Denitz Smith as the plot centers on a ambitious young architect who wrestles with the subjects of pragmatism and blind faith prior to the grand re-opening of a New York City hotel.

"Pale Blue Dot" by Samantha Cullen as a young woman turns her home into an Air Bnb and joins a 12 step recovery group to address some of her behavioral problems.

"Lunch With Dad" by Michael Brady (pictured above) as an aspiring singer and her high school music teacher reunite which results in painful and unexpected consequences.

"Asking For A Friend" by Michelle Joyner as this performance looks for connection in all the wrong places.

SATURDAY, MAY 4TH: The following shows will be presented by Evening Berkshire Voices. All of these performances begin at 7 pm.

"Danse Macabre" by Steven Otfinoski as a Soviet film maker matches wits with Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

"The Embrace" by Tamir focuses on a woman embracing the unknown and her daughter rages against the night time.

"The Sixth" by Joshua Briggs brings us the story of a young Congressional candidate who collides with the political establishment.

"First Date Trilogy" by Jessica Provenz details the love story of Hannah and Steve as their destiny isn't what it's cracked to be.

ALL of these programs are subject to change. Tickets to this event are free with a suggested $10 donation. Seating is limited as reservations are recommended. To place your order, log on to the St.James Place web site by going here .

