Man Accused Of Filming Teenage Girl In Mass. Target Dressing Room

Nasty news, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. You know, I've said it before and I'll say it again, crimes against children, of any nature, are the worst crimes of all. Maybe I'm being overdramatic, but I don't think so.

My (almost 14-year-old) granddaughter may feel differently, but I think teenagers should still be considered children. Perhaps you feel differently. It's just one man's opinion. This story is bad news all around because it shouldn't happen to anyone of any age.

WHDH/7 News Boston reports that a 25-year-old Massachusetts man stands accused of filming a teenage girl this past Monday inside a Target dressing room, according to the police department.

According to WHDH, the man, John Michael Williams of Swansea, was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child and child pornography.

Monday night at approximately 8 pm, police officers responded to the Target at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea for a report of a 17-year-old girl being filmed in the dressing room.

A statement from the Swansea police reported that investigators were able to determine that a man was filming the teenager changing clothes using his cell phone. Police were able to locate surveillance footage of the man in question.

WHDH reports that after posting surveillance video screen shots of the man on social media, they were finally able to identify him with assistance from the public. Williams was expected to be arraigned earlier today in Fall River District Court.

For the full story, please visit WHDH/7 News Boston's website here.

