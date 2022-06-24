Man Indicted In February Murder of Clarksburg’s Dennis Bernardi

The man accused in the murder of a Clarksburg man in February is due to be arraigned soon in Berkshire Superior Court.

The suspect faces a murder charge and other related charges...

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, William Gingerich has been indicted on several charges related to the killing of 71-year-old Dennis Bernardi of Clarksburg. Gingerich faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault and battery, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

A well-being check led to the discovery of the deceased...

Police officers from the North Adams Police Department and the Clarksburg Police Department were doing a well-being check on Bernardi on February 23rd at his MIddle Road address in Clarksburg. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that Bernardi was deceased.

More agencies were called in after the body was found...

Upon the discovery, additional agencies responded including the District Attorney's Office, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Clarksburg Police, North Adams Police, Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene.

The suspect's arraignment is set for the end of the month...

Gingerich was the next evening arrested by authorities in Lewiston, N.Y. on an arrest warrant obtained by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. The suspect is currently being detained without the right to bail. Gingerich is scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on June 30th.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington reminds us that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

