Man Injured, Dog Dies in Pittsfield Shooting On Sunday Night

A Sunday night shooting on Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield that left a man injured and a dog dead is under investigation by Pittsfield Police, and authorities are looking for anyone that might have some information regarding the incident.

Shooting incident late Sunday Night...

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield at approximately 10:43 pm on Sunday for a report of shots having been fired.

A man and a dog were both shot in the incident...

Officers that responded to the scene learned that an adult male and a dog had both been shot. The man was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where he was treated for his injuries. Those injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The Police Department attempted to transport the animal to an emergency veterinary hospital, but the dog, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries during transport.

Other evidence of a shooting was also located and several suspects are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Pittsfield Police are looking for information from witnesses...

Pittsfield Police are asking that anyone that may have witnessed the incident or who may be able to provide additional information regarding the shooting incident, contact Detective Matos, Pittsfield Police Dept. at 413-448-9700, extension 576.

You can also leave an anonymous tip if you would rather...

Those with additional information may also provide it anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line. The number for the tip line is 413-448-9706. You may also send a text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

