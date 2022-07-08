Man Pinned Under Truck Rescued By Great Barrington Fire Dept.
A person needed to be rescued after becoming pinned underneath a large dump truck after it had overturned in Great Barrington on Wednesday.
According to a media release, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched at around 10:30 AM Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that had overturned onto a man on Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington. The identity of the man, who is 50 years old, has not been released as of yet.
According to Fire Chief Charles Burger, when first responders arrived they found the truck on its side with a man partially pinned underneath the truck's cab.
(Above: the dump truck needed to be lifted with airbags to free the man pinned under its cab)
Firefighters worked quickly...
With the man needing to be removed from under the truck as quickly as possible, the fire department's rescue engine arrived on the scene. Burger said that the rescue engine had to stabilize the truck while paramedics on the scene stabilized the man.
Using airbags, the truck was lifted enough to free the man from under the cab. In all, it took only about 10 minutes to free the man who was then stabilized and prepared for transport.
Airlifted to Bay State Medical Center...
After the man was stabilized, he was transported to Simon’s Rock College, where a landing zone had been set up for a helicopter. The patient was then airlifted to Bay State Medical Center. He was, at the time, in serious but stable condition.
This incident is a great example of the great teamwork between Police, Fire, EMS, and mutual aid. Collectively we were able to mitigate what otherwise would have been a tragedy. We wish the patient a speedy and full recovery. ~ Fire Chief Charles Burger
The accident is under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.
