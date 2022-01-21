Man Pulled From A Burning Car In Pittsfield Wednesday Has Died

A Pittsfield man who was pulled from a car fire early Wednesday morning outside an apartment complex has died, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Berkshire District Attorney's Office director of communications, Andy McKeever confirmed to the Berkshire News Network this morning that 69-year-old Barry Dunnells, who was pulled from a car that was engulfed in flames in the parking lot in front of the Livingston Apartments, was pronounced deceased at Berkshire Medical Center.

The cause of death remains under investigation...

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau, Pittsfield Fire Department Investigators, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was inside the burning car upon first responders' arrival...

When firefighters arrived on the scene Wednesday morning they discovered a motor vehicle that was on fire with two other vehicles impinging. Bystanders alerted the first responders that the occupant was still inside the burning car. After he was extracted from the burning car, Dunnells was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield by County Ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries before subsequently dying there.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner, the vehicle was parked at the time of the fire which was not caused by a motor vehicle collision.

We will update this story upon further information after the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the exact cause of Dunnells' death.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.