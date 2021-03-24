Man Rescued After Car Crashed Into Great Barrington Lake

Police and firefighters were able to rescue an elderly man after his vehicle crashed into Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report on the story by WWLP/22 News Springfield, the man suffered no injuries and was taken to Fairview Hospital for evaluation, according to the Great Barrington Fire Department.

Crews received reports about a car in the lake with an occupant still inside just after 2 p.m. The vehicle, a sedan, was found floating approximately 15 feet in the lake with only the elderly man inside.

The car was slowly sinking when they arrived, fire officials said.

Crews immediately deployed an inflatable boat and hooked the car to it. Since the man wasn’t hurt and the car was still floating, fire officials determined the best and safest way was to pull the car to shore.

Once the car was on shore, the elderly man was able to exit the car on his own and treated on-site before being taken to the hospital.

Luckily along with the driver not being injured, according to fire officials, no oil or gas spilled from the sedan.

Please check out the initial story at WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.