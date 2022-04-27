Man Wanted For Raping His Ex-Girlfriend Arrested In Springfield

A joint investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police, and a US Marshals Task Force has resulted in the capture Tuesday of a suspect wanted for assaulting and raping one ex-girlfriend and for kidnapping and assaulting a second ex-girlfriend.

Two guns, ammunition, and a large quantity of heroin was found upon execution of a search warrant...

According to a post on Facebook and the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, following the suspect’s arrest, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Officers from the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension and Firearms Units, US Marshals Task Force Officers, and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the 39 Genesee Street apartment where the suspect was found. They seized two guns, ammunition, and a large quantity of heroin.

The suspect was wanted for assault, rape, and kidnapping...

According to police, 24-year-old Neftali Marcial was wanted on two arrest warrants obtained by Springfield Police. The first stemmed from the suspect physically assaulting and raping a former girlfriend on Feb. 6th of this year. The second warrant, involving a different former girlfriend, stemmed from Marcial locking that victim in his basement against her will and physically abusing her for approximately two weeks.

Previous attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful... State and local police and members of the task force attempted to locate Marcial at several addresses of interest with negative results. However, on Tuesday morning, investigators developed information that he was in the area of 39 Genesee Street. Troopers, Officers, and Task Force members went to that address, where they found the suspect sleeping in a first-floor bedroom, and took him into custody.

(Above: Apartment address where the suspect was arrested and drugs/money were found)

Narcotics were in plain view when the suspect was arrested......

While apprehending Marcial, the arrest team observed narcotics and a firearm magazine in plain view. They secured the apartment and applied for a search warrant, which was granted. The subsequent search of the apartment resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of them with an extended magazine, ammunition, and a large amount of heroin. MARCIAL will be charged with a new firearm, ammunition, and narcotics offenses related to the seizures. See the photo above.

Additional charges... Additionally, Marcial was charged, on the first warrant, for domestic assault and battery and threats to commit a crime, and on the second warrant, with kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, domestic assault and battery, threats to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property, and intimidation of a witness.

