Man Wanted In Death Of Massachusetts Woman Fatally Shot In VT

A man, who was wanted for questioning regarding the death of a Massachusetts woman this past weekend has been fatally shot by police in Vermont.

According to a press release and Facebook post by the Vermont State Police and shared on the Massachusetts State Police and Pittsfield Police Facebook pages, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, of Harvard, MA, went missing over the weekend.

Vermont State Police/Harvard Police Vermont State Police/Harvard Police loading...

(Above: 23-year-old Mary Andreson went missing over the weekend as was found dead in her truck on Tuesday in Brattleboro, Vermont)

Get our free mobile app

Anderson's body was found in her truck in Vermont Tuesday morning...

Her body was discovered in her parked truck in Brattleboro, VT on Tuesday morning. Andreson's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, MA was located and was fatally shot during what was described as a "confrontation" by members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department on Tuesday evening in West Brattleboro, VT.

Vermont State Police/Harvard Police Vermont State Police/Harvard Police loading...

(Above: 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg was shot and killed Tuesday evening after police had been seeking him initially for information on Mary Anderson, who was missing at the time)

Police were initially seeking Davis to question him...

State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and Harvard Police had been investigating the circumstances surrounding Andreson's disappearance. In doing so, they were searching for Davis because of his relation to Anderson, and for any information that he may have had on her whereabouts.

The Vermont State Police, in charge of the investigation going forward, have not released further information at this time. Anything further will come from them.

READ ON... True Crime locations from then and now.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born