Man Who Caught Tom Brady’s First TD Pass In A Super Bowl Has Died

I've got some sad news to pass along for you sports fans and more importantly, New England Patriots fans. David Patten, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots has died.

ESPN is reporting that Patten, who was 47 years old, died on Thursday in a motorcycle crash just outside Columbia, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina State Police, apparently, Patten caused a crash involving two other vehicles when he crossed the median.

The crash is still under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner's office. However, it appears that a driver of one of the other cars had been taken to a hospital with injuries.

Patten, an NFL receiver, played with five teams during his twelve-year career, including the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. It has to be agreed, though, that the highlight of his career would be during the span of 2001-2004 and the four seasons Patten played with the New England Patriots.

During that span, Patten and the Patriots won three Super Bowls, including the legendary Super Bowl XXXVI where Patten caught Tom Brady's first Super Bowl touchdown pass against the Rams. That was back in 2002 and it launched the Patriot's dynasty.

Patriot's coach Bill Belicheck, normally a man of few words, had plenty to say in an emotional statement to the media:

It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age. I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions....I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.

For more on the story, please visit ESPN's website here.

