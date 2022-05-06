In September of last year, federal investigators were seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the Jan 6, 2022 attack on the Capitol building who they believed could have ties to Berkshire County. Last week the man was arrested.

On September 9 of 2021, the FBI released photos of an individual participating in the Capitol attacks as investigators searched to identify him. Along with photos and a physical description, the FBI said that the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Berkshire Nautilus logo on it, noting that the fitness facility was located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The story and subsequent search sparked interest locally but did not garner any leads. In speaking with The Berkshires Eagle Berkshire Nautilus owner Jim Ramondetta said "the man looked vaguely familiar. But neither he, his family, nor his staff could come up with a name for the person in the video, which had been relayed to him by someone who recognized the emblem and wanted the establishment to know about it."

Fast forward to eight months later, the man has not only been identified, but has been arrested and is now facing charges in relation to the insurrection that took place last January.

According to Boston News25, Vincent Gillespie is a resident of Athol, Massachusetts, and was eventually identified by neighbors, the manager of a local hardware store in town and employees of the town hall, where Gillespie attends meetings, who saw the circulating FBI photos. In total, six witnesses identified him from images taken from the riot.

Following his arrest Gillespie will face charges with with assaulting, resisting,or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

How Gillespie acquired the Berkshire Nautilis sweatshirt is still unknown, but there is no connection to the Pittsfield, MA health club.