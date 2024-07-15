Many Massachusetts Employees Set To Lose Jobs Soon

I have some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Massachusetts residents. One of our favorite places to spend lots of money we don't have will soon be closing up one of its facilities. Here's a hint: It involves candles. Lots and lots of candles.

Here's another hint: One of this company's main distribution centers is located in Western Massachusetts. Not close enough to be called "local", but just a short drive away.

I'm sure most of you know by now the company I'm referring to. YANKEE CANDLE. According to a new state filing, Newell Brands (the parent company) says they plan to close down Yankee Candle's distribution center in South Deerfield soon.

Get our free mobile app

Boston.com reports that Newell Brands initially announced downsizing early last year but now has set a specific date for the South Deerfield facility: September 9th. The facility itself will remain open, but serve a different purpose.

The facility will now serve as an additional warehouse for Yankee Candle and other Newell products. Newell Brands is also the parent company for numerous brands such as Rubbermaid, Coleman, Paper Mate, Sharpie, and Sunbeam, among others.

A spokesman for Newell Brands says they plan to lay off around 100 employees. According to Boston.com, a company rep said in a statement:

There are no changes to our other Yankee Candle operations in Western Massachusetts. Yankee was founded in the area, and we are committed to maintaining a strong local presence with our flagship Yankee Candle Village store and various research, manufacturing, distribution and office facilities.

For more on the story, please visit Boston.com's website here.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine