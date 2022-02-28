March Is Here And It’s Time For Massachusetts To Change The Clocks Again!
On my way into work this morning I was noticing that I could see the sun start to come up for the first time this winter at that time in the morning. Tuesday is March 1 and it's that time again, time to "spring forward".
Daylight Saving Time ended as it does every year back in November and next weekend it's time to bring it back!
ON SUNDAY, MARCH 13 AT 2 A.M. GET UP AND MOVE YOUR CLOCKS ONE HOUR AHEAD...
I mean, nobody actually does this, they just do it the Saturday night before. But, yeah, get ready for the sun to go down an hour later!
If you have children, do you find it more difficult to settle them down once the sun sets later in the day?
