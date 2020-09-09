Mark Wahlberg Spotted in Pittsfield Labor Day Weekend (PHOTOS)

Hollywood superstar and Massachusetts native Mark Wahlberg was spotted at the Pittsfield airport this past Friday, Sept. 4.

Wahlberg was seen arriving in his private Global Express 7000 jet, complete with Wahlberger logo on the tail and by the door. Sources say the trip was purely recreational and he and his family have been in and out of The Berkshires all summer. The Labor Day visit was a quick one as he and his longtime wife, Rhea, headed out the next morning. No word on whether or not the famous family has purchased a property locally.

If you remember, back in 2017, Wahlberg and fellow Hollywood A-lister Will Ferrell spent time in Berkshire County filming portions of the movie Daddy's Home 2 in Great Barrington at Ski Butternut and on Monument Valley Rd. Paramount Pictures says the economic impact of filming in Great Barrington was more than $19 million, while The Berkshire Eagle reports the filming injected more than $1.8 million at area lodging, $560,000 at nearby restaurants, and $2.7 million in vehicle rentals and supplies.