We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.

Taylor of course is synonymous with Berkshire County as he has been a local resident for many years and consistently puts on stellar performances at Tanglewood primarily during the summer season.

There's Another Massachusetts-Related Celebrity With an Incredible Net Worth

Another celebrity, though not born in Berkshire County but has been known to visit our area and has an extremely successful acting career is Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg was born in Boston and is from Dorchester. He of course had a successful rap career in his early days with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch (fun video below). Nowadays, his acting career has gone through the roof as it seems like he has been in everything. Here are just a few examples of the movies Wahlberg has been/starred in:

Me Time (2022)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Italian Job (2003)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Patriots Day (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Daddy's Home (2015)

Daddy's Home 2 (2017)

As I mentioned, those films are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out Wahlberg's complete filmography by going to his IMDb page.

Believe it or not, according to Parade, Mark Wahlberg's net worth for 2022 is $400 million. Wow, that's amazing indeed. Talk about some "Good Vibrations." You knew I had to go there...lol. Keep on the lookout for our next Massachusetts celebrity net worth feature.

