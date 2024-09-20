Here’s How You Can Win $500 in Groceries from Market 32

Massachusetts residents have had to tighten their belts during and after the pandemic. Not only did COVID-19 put a strain on many companies, the pandemic left Bay State folks struggling to make ends meet. All of a sudden people were without jobs or had their hours cut back and had to decide each week what necessity was the priority for that particular week. Do I buy groceries this week or do I pay my heating bill? Do I make my car payment or do I buy diapers for my child? Inflation and the lack of affordable housing in Massachusetts didn't help either.

Get Ready for Some Relief on Your Grocery Budget

Whether you are still struggling or aren't, WSBS Radio in Great Barrington has teamed up with the all-new Market 32 by Price Chopper in Great Barrington and we are giving you a chance to win a $500 grocery giveaway via the 'Name That Price" contest.

How Do I Play The Contest?

The contest began on Sep. 16 and is running through Sep. 27. If you haven't participated in the contest, you still have time and it's easy. All you have to do is make sure you have the latest Market 32 circular (which is valid each Sunday through Saturday). Then listen to WSBS' Jesse Stewart each weekday morning between 6 and 10. Jesse will give you the cue to call and will ask a question based on the weekly circular. Caller #10 into (413) 528-0860 that can correctly name the correct price to Jesse's question will automatically win a $25 gift card to Market 32 by Price Chopper in Great Barrington and then will automatically be in the running to receive the $500 grocery giveaway which Jesse will award to one grand prize winner on Sep. 27.

Stock Up for Free Thanks to Market 32 by Price Chopper

So far there have been 20 $25 gift card winners and 20 more will be awarded the week of Sep. 23. One of the names out of the 40 winners will be drawn at random, on Sep 27 and will win the $500 grocery giveaway. It's that simple. A reminder, one gift card winner per person and you don't have to be a Massachusetts resident to participate. Also, you can live anywhere in the Bay State to play...Great Barrington, Worcester, Boston, etc. Good luck and we hope you are the grand prize winner next Friday.

