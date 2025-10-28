Children throughout Massachusetts will be out and about collecting candy and treats this Friday, October 31. While Halloween is a fun time to bring the little ghouls out, it's not so fun when it's raining.

Get our free mobile app

Some areas of Massachusetts, including Berkshire County, have rain in the forecast for Halloween. If it rains during trick-or-treat hours in your area, and you don't want to go out but still want to collect some treats, there is one business that has a solution for your Halloween wet dilemma.

A Trick-Or-Treat Option is Available This Friday in Berkshire County That Will Keep Kids Out of the Rain

Market 32 and Price Chopper are inviting families into their stores this Friday, October 31, from 4-6 pm, to enjoy a mix of free treats and festive fun in a dry and safe setting. Market 32 and Price Chopper are inviting children to trick-or-treat throughout the store at candy stations in the fresh departments, guest services, and at all the open registers. Free Halloween-themed cookies will be available as part of the fun festivities. Families are encouraged to dress in costume for the event.

READ MORE: A Creature Stalks Berkshire County's Coca-Cola Ledge?

If it does rain in your town, you'll have a great solution thanks to Market 32 and Price Chopper. Even if it doesn't rain, you can still stop by your local Market 32 or Price Chopper store and take advantage of a bonus trick-or-treat opportunity.

Market 32 Locations in Berkshire County

Market 32 has three stores in Berkshire County, including Great Barrington, Lenox, and Pittsfield. Find the store closest to you by going here.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker