Market 32 In MA Announces Food Recall Over Severe Health Concern

Massachusetts residents, do yourself a favor and go check your icebox just to make sure you don't have any of this particular item in there. If you do, dispose of it, immediately!

Price Chopper/Market 32 has announced a voluntary recall on an everyday food item due to the fact that it may possibly be contaminated with listeria. This recall actually affects not just Massachusetts but also New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and more.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to Market 32/Price Chopper's media statement, they are issuing a voluntary recall on:

Rachael’s Food Corporation-produced items impacting select Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made Chicken Wraps located in the deli/food fare section.

There are three of these chicken wraps that are involved in the recall and they are the Chicken Caesar, the Buffalo Chicken, and the Chicken Bacon Ranch. The UPC codes for each product are below.

Chicken Caesar - UPC Code: 4173500762

Buffalo Chicken - UPC Code: 4173500763

Chicken Bacon Ranch - UPC Code: 4173505513

Please keep in mind that, according to Market 32/Price Chopper, these affected wraps are past their sell-by dates, so they are no longer available for purchase. Many people however, do buy food items and then store them in the freezer for future use.

Therefore, out of an extreme abundance of caution, the recall was issued. Just to make sure. If you have any of the affected food items in your home, either discard or bring back to the place of purchase.

