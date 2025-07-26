New England has many aesthetically pleasing looks, but it's tough to come by one that might be more impressive than this Massachusetts property. And given its location, this point in the Summer would be a perfect time for a stay out there. It just so happens that this Bay State getaway spot is an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could dream of. It also happens to be the most expensive Airbnb in all of Massachusetts.

This massive Massachusetts property is something that the pictures just can't do justice for. This Airbnb sits on 60 acres of oceanfront property, while also including its own private beach. It's out on the southern shore of Martha's Vineyard and it's tough to imagine anything better than this throughout all of New England.

The spot is built for 10 guests, has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and has a total of eight beds. The host, Grace, says this about the place in her description:

This one of a kind property boasts 60 acres directly on the South Shore of Martha's Vineyard with direct access to over 1000 feet of private Atlantic Ocean. This is the most special with to experience the Island. Quenames Farm is home to cows, chickens, and other wildlife. The Farm house on the property is unavailable as it will be undergoing renovation in the fall. This rental is for the Main house and the Bunk house. A private drive leads you past beautiful farm land, fields, and your beach.

So what is the cost of this phenomenal spot? It comes in at about roughly $8,500 per night. But hey, it's never a bad time to plan a luxurious Summer getaway! For that price, you have to look and see just what this place has to offer. Take a look...

LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious Gallery Credit: Airbnb