MA’s 73rd Governor Results In A Historical Inauguration

Exit Charlie Baker, Enter Maura Healey as she has officially became The Bay State's first female Governor. The swearing-in ceremony took place at The Massachusetts State House in Boston on Thursday. Kim Driscoll will be her second in command as she succeeds Karyn Polito as both women have a plan of action to get The Commonwealth back on track in more ways than one. Here is a capsule update of yesterday's festivities, courtesy of WBZ-TV, CBS 4-Boston.

Governor Healey also reached a milestone as she became Massachusetts first female Attorney General prior to taking the top spot in Massachusetts. She simply summed up her new challenge without mincing words:

"I'm thrilled. It's really, really exciting," Healey told WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni before the ceremony. "It's an honor and an exciting day."

MediaNews Group via Getty Images MediaNews Group via Getty Images loading...

In her address, she outlined goals of her administration including fixing the MBTA, affordable housing statewide and she stressed there will be improvements towards education. The new Governor was emphatic about successfully attaining these improvements from The Berkshires to Boston:

Massachusetts State House on Boston Freedom Trail Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"We have untold wealth in the Commonwealth. But record public revenue does little good when families can't pay the rent, or buy a home, heat their home, or pay for child care. This is the greatest state in the union. But people are leaving at some of the highest rates in the country. Giving up on the Massachusetts story."

The governor addressed the issue of climate change saying she believes the Bay State "can lead the world" in this venture." She will create and appoint the country's first "Cabinet-level climate chief" during the opening moments of her term in office.

Yankees v Red Sox Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts Sen. and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry believes Governor Healey will bring more stability to Massachusetts.

"I think she's going to be terrific. You can't hurt by taking the best of Charlie and whatever it is. I think there will be continuity. I don't think it's going to be craziness like what we're seeing in Washington."

New York Islanders v Boston Bruins - Game Two Getty Images loading...

Let's hope he is right. The day ended with an inaugural celebration at Boston's T-D Garden. Now it's off to The State House to take care of business as usual. We will keep you posted on her progress.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of CBS4-Boston, WBZ-TV)