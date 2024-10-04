MA’s Largest Hospital System Warns Public About Shortage Of THIS

If you're looking for more proof of the devastating effects left by Hurricane Helene, take a look at this. Helene never even made landfall anywhere near the Bay State, but area hospitals are still reeling from trying to help out those who were affected.

Case in point, according to Boston 25 News, the largest hospital and healthcare system in the Commonwealth is now warning the public about a shortage due to the massive damage caused by the severe tropical storm.

Boston 25 News reports Mass General Brigham is expecting to receive a lower supply of IV fluids from Baxter International. The reason? Due to the large amount of flooding brought on by Helene, Baxter had to close its manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

That facility is apparently Baxter International's largest manufacturer. Mass General Brigham's chief preparedness and continuity officer, Dr. Paul Biddinger, had to say to Boston 25 News:

We have received a letter as have other customers from Baxter, saying that we will be receiving approximately 40% of what we normally order from them in terms of IV fluids and other medical fluids.

Dr. Biddinger goes on to say that systems are in place to manage and conserve their supply and he also stresses that anyone who absolutely NEEDS IV fluids WILL get them.

Boston 25 News also reports that it's not clear how long the hospital and healthcare system will be receiving a reduced supply of fluids from Baxter or even how long the North Carolina plant will be shut down.

For more on this developing story, please visit Boston 25 News' website here.

