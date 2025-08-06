Massachusetts definitely has its incredible share of great small towns. And while we're still in the midst of the Summer months, it's the perfect time to take a fun road tip anywhere in Massachusetts. We also happen to know which small town here ranks among the best small towns in the Northeast region of the U.S.

'USA Today' released their picks for 10 Best Small Towns in Northeastern U.S. This particular small town didn't exactly make the top ten, but it did receive impressive accolades for being among the best small towns in the Northeast U.S. as a runner-up. We'll take it!

What Massachusetts Small Town is One of the Best Small Towns in Northeastern U.S.?

It really does seem like you could seek out any small town from the eastern or western side of the state, but this one happens to reside on Cape Cod. It will always help that the general destination is a popular vacation destination, but the town itself is part of what makes it that. One of the best small towns in the Northeastern U.S. is Mashpee, MA.

You can kind of see why it gets the credit for this one, but here's what 'USA Today' had to say about why this is one of the best small towns in the Northeast:

In the New England town of Mashpee, Massachusetts, you’ll find the scenic Mashpee River Reservation with its many walking trails, as well as four of the largest freshwater ponds on Cape Cod. Mashpee seamlessly combines natural charm with cultural significance, and it embraces its Wampanoag roots, encouraging visitors to learn more at the Mashpee Wampanoag Museum.

While there are plenty of great vacation destinations in the Bay State, perhaps this hidden gem of a small town may just be your next great trip to take. After all, it is among the best small towns in all of Massachusetts!

