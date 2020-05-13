Mask Wars Continue

NEW YORK (AP) — There's a debate among headstrong New Yorkers over just when and where it is necessary to wear a mask in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press reports the state's governor has ordered masks for anyone out in public who can't stay at least 6 feet away from other people. Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to distribute 7.5 million masks in the city, which has seen at least 20,000 people killed by the virus. But some city dwellers are adopting their own exceptions to the rule. It isn’t unusual to see people leaving their masks dangling as they squeeze past people on crowded sidewalks or chat with friends.

