Mass Audubon Celebrates A Milestone

The Mass Audubon Pleasant Valley Sanctuary Wildlife Sanctuary is celebrating it's 90th anniversary as a multi-celebration is in progress throughout the summer and fall months. Three major events are planned in the 1,400 acre territory which has been a driving force in the Berkshires with a lasting and positive impact among local residents and visitors. This area has been deemed as the Bay State's largest nature conservation non-profit that welcomes over a half million visitors each and every year.

Mass Audubon is also a nationally recognized environmental educational leader with over 125 thousand members who are committed to offer over thousands of camp, school and adult programs to those who find solace, inspiration and tranquility as they assist in further conservation research that leads to preserving the natural heritage statewide that can be enjoyed by future generations.

Some of the festivities during this momentous occasion include a Wild Thing Trail Race and a Walk On The Wild Side fundraiser which is scheduled for June 23rd, 3 free concerts featuring popular local artists as part of their Trail Side Music Series during the months of July and August. Exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Check our Bulletin Board for updates on air and on line and a 90th anniversary party and alumni reunion is slated for August 3rd. This event is free and open to the public. The annual Pleasant Valley Art In The Barn Show will be featured during the month of September which features a bevy of local talent as part of this milestone celebration.

Guardian Life Insurance in Pittsfield has been deemed as the exclusive sponsor of this once in a lifetime event. For further details, log on to the Audubon Society's web site by going here

