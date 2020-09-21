Mass Pike Construction Continues Between Lee And Blandford

Something to keep in mind if you're traveling out of the Berkshires on the Mass Pike. There may be delays due to road construction this week.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning on Monday, September 21st at 7:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee.

Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25th.

Just a couple of items worthy of mentioning.

Blandford

  • Deck repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Monday, September 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Otis 

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Becket

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Lee

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Tuesday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

There is much more to the story(as always). Please check it out and get all the information on WWLP's website here.

