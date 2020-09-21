Mass Pike Construction Continues Between Lee And Blandford

(Photo courtesy of WWLP/22 News)

Something to keep in mind if you're traveling out of the Berkshires on the Mass Pike. There may be delays due to road construction this week.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning on Monday, September 21st at 7:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee.

Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25th.

Just a couple of items worthy of mentioning.

Blandford

Deck repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Monday, September 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Tuesday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

There is much more to the story(as always). Please check it out and get all the information on WWLP's website here.