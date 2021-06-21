Mass Pike Delays Expected this Week. Bridge and Guardrail Repairs Continue…

What seems to be the never-ending roadwork on the Mass Turnpike continues again this week. From someone that travels daily on the I-90, I can’t remember a time outside of the dead of winter that the Mass Pike is free of orange barrels, lane-shifts and work crews. Between paving of roadway every spring and fall, guardrail work, the repairs to the Pike’s bridges and on-off ramps these repairs help keep the thousands of daily motorists traveling on the safest infrastructure possible from NY all the way to Boston.

This week you can expect some additional delays according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). The work started today and will continue through Friday weather permitting. Motorists can expect occasional lane and shoulder closures that will cause some short delays in travel.

All week westbound on I-90 in Stockbridge will undergo bridge repair operations beginning at 7am to 3:30pm. Crews are likely to be laying cones much early during the morning commute. The work will be underway all week in the area.

Thursday bridge repair work both east and westbound sides of the Pike in Lee will cause delays at and around mile marker 10.6 between 7am and 2pm.

All week bridge repair in Otis (my man) both east and west bound lanes will experience delays at and around mile marker 22 between 7am and 3:30pm.

Bridge work is also currently underway both sides of the Pike at mile marker 15.9 from 7am to 3:30pm all this week.

In addition to bridge work, guardrail repair will be conducted between mile marker 17 to mile marker 24. This work will be conducted beginning at 7pm and overnight till 5am. Expect crews to start placing cones prior to the 7pm start time.

For the safety of DOT crews and fellow motorist obey the speed limit and be prepared for some delays getting through work areas. Some work this week may require complete lane closures which will lead to short delays. Listening to Whoopee or New Country WNAW through the station's APP is a great way to help pass the time and reduce commuter stress and frustration. Safety first!

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born