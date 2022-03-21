Western Mass. Police Shot At While In Pursuit Of Vermont Shooter

Another busy Friday night in Western Massachusetts. There's not a whole lot of information on this incident as of now, but what we do know is that police on Friday night were shot at while they were pursuing a suspect in a recent shooting.

According to a post on Twitter from Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, this past Friday evening at approximately 6 p.m., Springfield Police in the act of pursuing a suspect who was wanted for a shooting in Vermont, were shot at themselves.

Walsh reports that officers from the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit located a suspect that was wanted for a shooting in Vermont on the 0-100 block of Humbert Street in Springfield.

The car that the suspect(unidentified at this time) was traveling in started to slow down and someone started firing multiple shots at an unmarked police cruiser. No one was struck and, according to Walsh, Officers did not fire their weapons.

Walsh goes on to report that the pursuit of the suspect ended in the area of Bay Street and William Sands Jr. road as assisting police units arrived. Two suspects were arrested and three firearms were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be available hopefully later today. For more on the story, visit Walsh's Twitter page here.

