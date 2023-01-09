In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th.

According to the Mass State Police, there is a sobriety checkpoint heading into this weekend for Worcester County. Don't get angry because we're "letting the secret out", so to speak. The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints.

To quote from the Mass State Police's media statement, the purpose of these sobriety checkpoints:

Is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.

Basically, the MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

I've mentioned numerous times before my experiences with driving drunk. My sorrow and sadness that I allowed it to happen, my thankfulness that I didn't kill myself or anybody else for God's sake.

So, I was lucky and managed to learn from my mistakes. Others aren't so lucky. When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there.

For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's news blog website here.

