Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For This Saturday
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced a sobriety checkpoint for this coming Saturday night, April 22nd, into Sunday, April 23rd.
The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Norfolk County this Saturday into Sunday. For now, this is the only one scheduled, but that may change. According to a media alert from the Mass State Police, this checkpoint:
...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a serious offense and I know I've mentioned this numerous times but when I was younger and definitely more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.
I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.
The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. Also, the Massachusetts State Police want to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured.
Please, folks, take it from someone who knows, be careful out there. For more info, visit the Massachusetts State Police's Twitter page here.