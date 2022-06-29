Mass State Police Arrest Two, Seize Drugs Labeled “COVID”

I'm not sure why they did it, but two men who stamped their large amount of cocaine "COVID" have been arrested thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Massachusetts State Police's(MSP) Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team(CINRET).

According to a media statement on Mass State Police's Facebook page, last Wednesday, June 22nd, the MSP arrested two men from Philadelphia who were allegedly caught trying to transport a large volume of cocaine into the city of Springfield, Massachusetts for distribution.

The MSP reports that earlier on Wednesday, CINRET West, a State Police-led narcotics task force, learned that two men from Philly would be bringing into Springfield a large quantity of cocaine in order to distribute it.

After further investigation, MSP was led to a vehicle parked on Chestnut Street. After further assistance arrived, police seized more than 1.5 kilos of a substance later to be determined cocaine and arrested the two men occupying the vehicle, Herman Gomez, 50, and Jeffrys Feliciano Santana, 25, both of Philadelphia.

According to the Facebook post:

The approximate weight of the recovered cocaine was 1,683 grams, packaged as a one kilogram brick and another shrink-wrapped package of slightly more than half a kilo. The whole kilogram was packaged in a wrapping stamped “COVID.”

The MSP also report that one of the suspects was in possession of some heroin. Both men were booked on multiple drug charges at the Springfield Police Department and were arraigned in Springfield District Court.

The Mass State Police's CINRET unit was assisted by Springfield Police, Springfield Drug Enforcement, and a Mass State Police K-9 team that featured K-9 Kyber. Great job, everyone.

For more on the story, check out the Mass State Police Facebook page here.

