Mass State Police Seize Illegal Guns, Arrest Four In Chelsea
Once again, the hard-working men and women of law enforcement have come up with a big win in the battle to get illegal guns off the streets in Massachusetts. Specifically, Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police.
Mass State Police(MSP) report in a media statement that following an investigation by Chelsea Police and MSP, several search warrants were executed for two apartments at the same address as well as a separate residence, all in Chelsea.
Those searches resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker and three other men on firearms charges, plus the recovery of 6 illegally-owned handguns. Can you say--"Jackpot!"
According to the MSP, in addition to the firearms that were seized(5 pistols and 1 revolver), law enforcement also turned up a whole bunch of other goodies including almost 60 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, an unspecified amount of marijuana, approximately $2,000 in US currency, and a quantity of ammunition.
The four men were arrested on differing and numerous charges:
- TIMOTHY RAMOS, 27, of Chelsea, was charged with home invasion and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- ELIJAH ACEVEDO, 26, of Chelsea, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property, and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
- GEOVANNIEL GOMEZ, 29, of Chelsea, was charged with multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
- JAVIER DeJESUS JR., 30, of Revere, was charged with multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
For more on the story, visit the Mass State Police's website here.