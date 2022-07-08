Mass State Police Seize Illegal Guns, Arrest Four In Chelsea

Once again, the hard-working men and women of law enforcement have come up with a big win in the battle to get illegal guns off the streets in Massachusetts. Specifically, Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police.

Mass State Police(MSP) report in a media statement that following an investigation by Chelsea Police and MSP, several search warrants were executed for two apartments at the same address as well as a separate residence, all in Chelsea.

Those searches resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker and three other men on firearms charges, plus the recovery of 6 illegally-owned handguns. Can you say--"Jackpot!"

According to the MSP, in addition to the firearms that were seized(5 pistols and 1 revolver), law enforcement also turned up a whole bunch of other goodies including almost 60 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, an unspecified amount of marijuana, approximately $2,000 in US currency, and a quantity of ammunition.

The four men were arrested on differing and numerous charges:

TIMOTHY RAMOS , 27, of Chelsea, was charged with home invasion and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

For more on the story, visit the Mass State Police's website here.

