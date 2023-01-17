Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride.

I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts State Police were ringing in 2023 by getting serious about warning the public about the dangers of drunk driving and drunk drivers.

Well, I wasn't kidding. And, as it turns out, neither was the Mass State Police(MSP). Only three weeks into 2023 and the MSP have already scheduled numerous sobriety checkpoints for various counties scattered across the Commonwealth. And that will not change for this coming weekend, either.

According to their Facebook page, the MSP has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint for this Friday, January 20th into Saturday, January 21st for Worcester County. The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, and safety will be assured.

We always mention this but it can never be overstated. The purpose of these sobriety checkpoint alerts is not to let impaired drivers know where not to be but rather to:

Further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.

Basically, the MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

In the past, I was lucky and managed to learn from my mistakes regarding impaired driving. Others aren't so lucky. When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there.

For more info concerning the upcoming sobriety checkpoint(and the reason they conduct these checkpoints in general) visit the Mass State Police Facebook page here.

