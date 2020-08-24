Mass Tax Free Holiday is This Weekend

The Massachusetts Sales Tax-Free Holiday is this Saturday and Sunday, August 29th and 30th. The annual “holiday” became law in 2018 following a two-year hiatus because of the state’s financial situation at the time.

With a state sales tax of 6.25%, on August 29th and 30th you will not have to pay sales tax on goods used for personal use up to $2,500. That is based on a per-item basis. According to the mass.gov website some goods that do not fall under the tax-free exemption includes; meals, cars, boats, gas, booze, weed, telecommunications services, and utility services such as electricity. Layaway sales are not eligible for the sales tax exemption.

Internet purchases are also included in the program. If you order and pay for an eligible item over the internet on the sales tax holiday, Eastern Daylight Time, that item will qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption. No sales tax is due on that purchase, even if delivery of the item occurs after the sales tax holiday weekend.

Some rentals do fall under the “Holiday.” You can rent a car of boat on the holiday weekend as long as the rental is paid in full during the holiday period. You can rent up to 30 days as long as the retail does not exceed the $2,500 limit.

If you are making a purchase of a large item, you can set up delivery of that item at a later date but the item must be paid in full during the holiday window.

Click here for all the information you might need about the Sales Tax-Free Holiday.