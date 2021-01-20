Mass. Walgreens & CVS Pharmacies Launching COVID Vaccine Sites

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the expansion of more vaccine locations in each region at pharmacies and health care providers. Additionally, a second mass vaccination site was announced to administer more vaccines per week by the thousands.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, the Administration announced that Massachusetts will become one of the first states in the nation to launch the COVID-19 CDC Pharmacy Partnership – Phase 1 with CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies.

Starting this week, at least 15 CVS Health and Walgreens, located in areas of the state where there is currently less access to convenient vaccine sites, will receive a total of 10,000 vaccines to administer this week.

The first 15 locations are located in Greenfield, Fall River, Salem, South Yarmouth, Pittsfield, Lee, Holden, Gardner, Hyannis, Mashpee, Somerset, Fairhaven, Haverhill, Saugus, and Danvers.

Eligible residents in Phase One priority groups can view sites and book an appointment.

Approximately 40 vaccination sites will be added the week of Jan. 25 through current partners and collaboration with additional partners (Wegmans, Big Y, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Hannaford).

Second, the Administration announced that Fenway Park will become the state’s second mass vaccination site, the first being Gillette Stadium. The ballpark will open on Feb. 1 to start administering up to 500 vaccines per day to eligible residents in the Phase 1 priority groups.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April. The Command Center is also working with the City of Boston to identify and set up a longer-term vaccine site in Boston.

There is much more information to be found on this story. For more, please check out the initial story at WWLP's website here.

