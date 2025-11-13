Sure, Massachusetts is well known for its long history, especially when it comes to American history in general. But what about having one of the most underrated historic small cities in the world? I mean, if you're going to let us have it, we'll take it. So, of all the spots in Massachusetts that have such a unique history, where in the Bay State could this spot possibly be?

The ever-so-popular travel publication known as 'Love Exploring' released their picks for The World's Most Underrated Historic Small Cities You Need to Visit. While that's an oddly specific long title to qualify for, given its looking for spots throughout the world, you weren't really sure that the Bay State might get a spot on the list, but yet, we did. And perhaps its not where you would expect.

What is the Massachusetts Spot That's Among the World's Most Underrated Historic Small Cities?

While so often, we get to highlight spots on Cape Cod, in Boston, Salem, or in surrounding neighborhoods, while still out east in the Bay State, this one doesn't always get much mention, hence, the reasoning for it being "underrated". One of the world's most underrated historic small cities you need to visit is Weymouth.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why Weymouth is one of the most underrated historic small cities in all of Massachusetts:

Weymouth, the second oldest settlement in Massachusetts, is located some 17 miles (27km) south of historic Boston. But Weymouth has its fair share of history too: the area was first settled by the British in 1622, becoming the Wessaguscus Plantation, though this early colony failed. A permanent settlement was eventually established and newly-named Weymouth was incorporated by 1635. Today notable landmarks include the 20th-century Town Hall, built to replicate the Old State House in Boston.

It seems that as with any Massachusetts town, there's always plenty of history to go along with that particular spot. Now you're aware of one more spot to visit if you happen to be making some road trip plans as we move into the warmer months of the year for the Bay State.